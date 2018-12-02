THE REPORTER: News Staff, Sunday Dec. 2nd.

The race to elect a United Democratic Party Standard Bearer for the Lake Independence constituency is currently underway at the Sadie Vernon High School compound in Belize City.

Polls opened at 9 this morning and will be closing at five. Sources on the ground say that the crowd has been trickling in slowly and it is estimated that only 400 persons have cast their vote so far. That number is quite low when compared to the 3000+ voters in that constituency.

Running for the post is well-known public figure Dianne Finnegan who is widely known for her work with youths and mediation sessions among gang figures.

Also in the lineup are Jason Edwards, Samuel Cutkelvin and Cecil Jenkins.

The results of today’s convention are expected to be in between 6:30 – 7:00 this evening and the Reporter will have those official updates as they are released.