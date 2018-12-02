THE REPORTER: News Staff, - Sunday Dec. 2nd.

Today marks the occasion of the much-anticipated live dive expedition and broadcast from the bottom of the Great Blue Hole.

The two-hour event will be streamed live at 3 pm Belize time or 4 pm EST on Discovery’s Facebook page and TV Channel. The expedition will feature Richard Branson and ocean conservationist Fabien Cousteau who are going to answer questions live from the sanctuary of a submarine at the bottom of the Blue Hole.

The team is asking persons to tune in live and ask questions pertaining to the world’s largest sinkhole which is estimated to be 984 feet wide and 410 feet deep. The goal of the expedition is to collect data for scientific research and to raise awareness about climate change and ocean health.

The Belize Audubon Society yesterday issued a release informing the public that the site will be closed on December 2nd. The release also adds that Audubon rangers will be present on-site to monitor the activity of the monument in preparation for the expedition.

The Discovery team will be using sonar scan to map the interior of the Blue Hole. The team hopes to get a close-up view of life at the bottom of the site without touching or disturbing them in their natural form.

The group also hopes that the expedition will provide knowledge of past life as it relates to the decline of the Mayan Civilization. According to them an analysis of sediment from inside the site shows evidence of an extreme drought between 800 A.D and 900 A.D. which might have played a key role in the downfall of the Maya empire. The group will, therefore, have its eyes out for evidence of Maya civilization inside the site.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .