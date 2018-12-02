Reporter.bz – Belize News

 Breaking News
  • LAKE I CONVENTION UNDERWAY THE REPORTER: News Staff,  Sunday Dec. 2nd. The race to elect a United Democratic Party Standard Bearer for the Lake Independence constituency is currently underway at the Sadie Vernon High...
  • MISSING MAN BELIEVED DEAD IS FOUND ALIVE THE REPORTER:  News Staff, -   Nerry Montenegro, the man whom family members believed to have been found dead in the New River in Orange Walk has been found alive and...
  • BLUE HOLE EXPEDITION UNDERWAY THE REPORTER: News Staff, - Sunday Dec. 2nd. Today marks the occasion of the much-anticipated live dive expedition and broadcast from the bottom of the Great Blue Hole. The two-hour...
  • MINISTRY PROVIDES UPDATE ON PRIVATE WILLIAMS THE REPORTER: News Staff, – 12.00pm Sunday Dec. 2nd The Ministry of National Security is reporting that despite losing an eye on November 14th at the Sarstoon Forward Operating Base...
  • MAN APPEARS TO HAVE BEEN EATEN BY CROCS THE REPORTER: News Staff, -   Police have located Nerry Montenegro, the man believed to have been half-eaten by crocs in the New River on Wednesday. So now the hunt is...
  

BLUE HOLE EXPEDITION UNDERWAY

BLUE HOLE EXPEDITION UNDERWAY
December 02
12:47 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends 
THE REPORTER: News Staff, -
Sunday Dec. 2nd.

Today marks the occasion of the much-anticipated live dive expedition and broadcast from the bottom of the Great Blue Hole.

The two-hour event will be streamed live at 3 pm Belize time or 4 pm EST on Discovery’s Facebook page and TV Channel. The expedition will feature Richard Branson and ocean conservationist Fabien Cousteau who are going to answer questions live from the sanctuary of a submarine at the bottom of the Blue Hole.

The team is asking persons to tune in live and ask questions pertaining to the world’s largest sinkhole which is estimated to be 984 feet wide and 410 feet deep. The goal of the expedition is to collect data for scientific research and to raise awareness about climate change and ocean health.

The Belize Audubon Society yesterday issued a release informing the public that the site will be closed on December 2nd. The release also adds that Audubon rangers will be present on-site to monitor the activity of the monument in preparation for the expedition.

The Discovery team will be using sonar scan to map the interior of the Blue Hole. The team hopes to get a close-up view of life at the bottom of the site without touching or disturbing them in their natural form.

The group also hopes that the expedition will provide knowledge of past life as it relates to the decline of the Mayan Civilization. According to them an analysis of sediment from inside the site shows evidence of an extreme drought between 800 A.D and 900 A.D. which might have played a key role in the downfall of the Maya empire. The group will, therefore, have its eyes out for evidence of Maya civilization inside the site.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Share

search bar

FROM THE CLASSIFIEDS – PREMIUM POSTS

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

SUBSCRIBE TO NEWS BY EMAIL

LATEST SPORTS NEWS PHOTOS & VIDEOS

ADVERTISEMENT

FITNESS

 Breaking News
  • LAKE I CONVENTION UNDERWAY THE REPORTER: News Staff,  Sunday Dec. 2nd. The race to elect a United Democratic Party Standard Bearer for the Lake Independence constituency is currently underway at the Sadie Vernon High...
  • MISSING MAN BELIEVED DEAD IS FOUND ALIVE THE REPORTER:  News Staff, -   Nerry Montenegro, the man whom family members believed to have been found dead in the New River in Orange Walk has been found alive and...
  • BLUE HOLE EXPEDITION UNDERWAY THE REPORTER: News Staff, - Sunday Dec. 2nd. Today marks the occasion of the much-anticipated live dive expedition and broadcast from the bottom of the Great Blue Hole. The two-hour...
  • MINISTRY PROVIDES UPDATE ON PRIVATE WILLIAMS THE REPORTER: News Staff, – 12.00pm Sunday Dec. 2nd The Ministry of National Security is reporting that despite losing an eye on November 14th at the Sarstoon Forward Operating Base...
  • MAN APPEARS TO HAVE BEEN EATEN BY CROCS THE REPORTER: News Staff, -   Police have located Nerry Montenegro, the man believed to have been half-eaten by crocs in the New River on Wednesday. So now the hunt is...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Developed by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.