MISSING MAN BELIEVED DEAD IS FOUND ALIVE

December 02
13:33 2018
THE REPORTER:  News Staff, -  

Nerry Montenegro, the man whom family members believed to have been found dead in the New River in Orange Walk has been found alive and is now back at home.

After four days of being reported missing, Orange Walk Police found Montenegro on Thursday night wandering on the San Estevan Road. Apart from injuries to both of his feet appearing disoriented Montenegro was fine.

Prior to his discovery, the missing man’s mother Hermina Montenegro believed that her son was dead and that it was his body which was pulled out of the river by Police on Wednesday.

That speculation was based on the body being described as a middle-aged Hispanic man with a low haircut. While the corpse had two limbs missing and its face and stomach was eaten away, Montenegro’s mother had believed that it was him due to dental records.

So now while Montenegro is back home safe, Orange Walk police will have to continue their investigation to determine the identity of John Doe.

