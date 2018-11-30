THE REPORTER: News Staff, -

Independence Police have have charged Isela Cano 23 for manslaughter in connection with the death of her older sister Keidi Ramirez which occurred last week Tuesday.

Over the weekend police announced that the charges of manslaughter was brought against the Honduran National of San Juan Village as a result of a decision which was handed down by the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) which did not find enough evidence to support a murder charge.

Last week Police had initially detained several of Ramirez’s family members for questioning following the discovery of her lifeless body at the Independence Polyclinic on November 20th with injuries to her neck, feet and hands.

Police say that during those interrogations they were able to secure several statements and were awaiting the DPP’S input to proceed with charges. However there are no additional details on whether anyone else will be charged in connection with the incident.

Last week it was reported by family sources that the deceased was at home socializing with family members when a dispute and physical altercation broke out. The deceased was allegedly behaving violently and family members say that they were forced to physically restrain her by tying her down on a bed.

Something apparently went wrong and Ramirez was taken to the polyclinic in an unresponsive state where she later died.

LINKED NEWS ARTICLE

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .