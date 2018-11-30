THE REPORTER: News Staff, -

The Government of Belize has agreed to settle its ongoing legal battle in United States’ Courts with Glenn Godfrey’s GDG Acquisitions LLC, for $5 million.

Prime Minister Dean Barrow raised the motion at the House of Representatives meeting on Friday that GOB settles the lawsuit for US$2.5 million. Godfrey was seeking some US$22 million for telecommunications equipment leased under the Said Musa Administration of the People’s United Party.

Barrow explained that GOB had taken the matter to court because the government saw no real benefit from the lease agreement nor the equipment that Godfrey was to deliver on but still had to pay the bill. However, GOB lost the latter portion of the court battles, due to the way the lease agreement between the then government and GDG Acquisitions was drafted.

Barrow emphasized that the reason GOB could not succeed in Court was because former Minister of Budget Planning, Ralph Fonseca, signed off on a document which guaranteed that GOB would have no recourse of any kind against Godfrey, no matter what issue arose with the equipment.

Notably, no member of the PUP rose to give any comment on the motion when Barrow tabled it, a fact that he said surprised him.

“I was surprised, but pleasantly so, because I thought that here it is that finally, those on the other side are, by their silence indicating their disapproval, displeasure, disgust with what happened with that particular transaction,” Barrow said.

According to GOB they made the deal with Godfrey on November 18, and have until no later than December 14 to make the payment.

