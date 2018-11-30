THE REPORTER: News Staff, -

Police have formally charged Christopher Anthony Bradley, 21, for the murder of Orange Walk resident Marta Gonzalez, 68.

Bradley appeared before a Magistrate in Independence Village on Thursday, and was remanded to the Belize Central Prison until his next court date in 2019.

Gonzalez’s family had reported her missing on Friday, November 23, telling Police that she left her home in San Felipe Village, Orange Walk to go to Dangriga to sell cheese and other items, which was regular business for her. The family spent four agonizing days searching all over Belize, going as far as the northern border to check if she had decided to go to Chetumal, but had no luck finding her.

Her son, William Gonzales, said that he had gone to Dangriga, to the area where she usually sold, but no one there had seen her. While in the South, her family learned that she had visited a friend in Pomona and left some of her belongings there, so the family asked Police to search the area. On Wednesday, their search was brought to a heartbreaking halt when authorities recovered Gonzalez’s decomposed body, from a pit latrine in Pomona. She was wrapped in a roll of gray tarpaulin.

Bradley reportedly owed Gonzales some money and it is believed that she went to collect, when he killed her. Her postmortem examination revealed that she died from a stab wound to the chest.

