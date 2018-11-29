Reporter.bz – Belize News

MAN WHO RAMMED CAR INTO FAMILY IN BELMOPAN, CHARGED

November 29
17:10 2018
THE REPORTER: News Staff, – Nov. 29th. 2018

Today Darrell Alexander Usher, 32, was formally charged for 5 counts of attempted murder, 5 counts of use of deadly means of harm, 5 counts of aggravated assault, 2 counts of grievous harm, 2 counts of harm and 1 count of wounding.

He was arraigned today and remanded. On Tuesday, Usher allegedly rammed his vehicle into his girlfriend and her family following a dispute at their home in Belmopan.

