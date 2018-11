VIDEO BELOW

THE REPORTER: News Staff, - Nov. 29th. 2018

The Reporter has confirmed that the bus which caught fire in Ladyville a short while ago is owned by Transparent BPO and transports workers from Orange Walk to Belize City.

It is not known at this time what started the fire, but the bus was totally destroyed by the flames. We are told nobody was hurt.

