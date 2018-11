THE REPORTER: News Staff, - Nov 28th. 2018

Police tonight formally charged Christopher Anthony Bradley, 21, for the murder of Marta Gonzalez.

Gonzalez was found with a single stab wound to the chest, wrapped in tarp and dumped in a pit latrine in Pomona.

It is believed that Bradley owed Gonzalez for items and when she went to collect on Friday he killed her.

