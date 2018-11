THE REPORTER: News Staff, - Nov. 28th. 2018

The Reporter has been able to confirm reports that the body of a male person has been pulled from the New River near Orange Walk Town by Police.

We are told that the identity has not yet been ascertained, and we have not been able to confirm whether there are signs of foul play. We’ll keep following this story.

