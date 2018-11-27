MAN RAMS CAR INTO SEVERAL PEOPLE

THE REPORTER: News Staff, - Nov. 27th 2018

A man is in Police custody after he rammed his vehicle into four persons at around 1:30am today in Belmopan.

Sources say the man and his common-law-wife had a domestic dispute and she left the home with three other members of her family, walking toward Maya Mopan.

The assailant then jumped in his vehicle and ran it into them as they walked. All four persons are listed in stable condition at the Western Regional Hospital.

