THE REPORTER: News Staff, - Nov. 27th. 2018 -

It has been confirmed that the body found just before midday today is that of Marta Gonzalez, 68.

The body was found wrapped in a tarp and dumped in a pit latrine on the Stann Creek Valley Road in Pomona.

Gonzalez left her home in San Felipe, Orange Walk to go sell cheese in Dangriga, and her family never saw her again.

