The Reporter: News Staff, – Nov. 26, 2018



Taxi-man Roy ‘Bullet’ Craig, 77, is currently at the KHMH in stable condition after three men allegedly entered his home early Sunday morning and stabbed him. Craig went to the Mahogany Police Substation at 1:30am Sunday and told Police that three men entered his home by breaking the front door frame. He says the men demanded money, and when he told them he didn’t have any they stabbed him with a sharp object on his arm and back before leaving.

