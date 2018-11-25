Reporter.bz – Belize News

November 25
06:00 2018
Murder Victim in Guatemala ? – Body Put On Belize Side

THE REPORTER: News Staff, - 6.00pm. Sunday, November 25, 2018

At around 3:30pm Benque Viejo Police discovered the body of a Guatemalan man approximately 50 metres on the Belizean side of the border in Benque Viejo del Carmen.

They observed what they believe to be gunshot wounds on the body. They were able to identify him as Jairo Alfaro, 26, and the body was transported to the San Ignacio Hospital pending a post-mortem examination.

Shooting at 8.5 mile on the George Price Hwy.

THE REPORTER: News Staff, - 1.00pm. Sunday, November 25, 2018

Two persons were shot in their home while they were sleeping around 2 this morning. Vilma Robinson, 48, and Erick Mclarly, were at home at mile 8.5 on the George Price Highway when they realized they were shot in the knees and feet. Investigation into the matter continues.

Alert For Missing 14yr. Old – Police Seeks Your Assistance.

The Belize Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in locating Kenny Alexander Galdamez, 14, of Yo Creek, who has been missing for two days.

He has clear complexion, is slim built, 5 feet 8 inches in height, has black curly hair, and a tattoo with initials K.L on his right wrist. He was last seen wearing a black jeans pants and white T-Shirt.

 

BELTRAIDE “SBDC Unit” TRAINING TO HELP WOMEN ENTREPRENEURS

THE REPORTER: News Staff, - 12.40pm. Saturday, November 24, 2018

The Small Busines Development Center (SBDC), a unit of the Belize Trade and Investment Development Service (BELTRAIDE) is calling on women entrepreneurs to sign up for a special training program beginning in early 2019.

The training, which will begin in January, will focus on helping women advance their businesses through networking and group support along with one-on-one mentoring sessions with a business consultant. Interested applicants can go to www.belizeinvest/fe to learn more.

 

BAHA  ISSUES BAN ON ALL  Jennie-O products IN BELIZE

THE REPORTER: News Staff, - 5.30pm. Friday, November 23, 2018

BAHA has issued an immediate ban on all Jennie-O products containing turkey meat following reports in the United States of its possible link to Salmonella outbreak. BAHA will update on any progress, as investigations continue.

BAHA is Belize’s food safety authority and is headquarter’d in Belize City.  The acronym BAHA means ‘Belize Agricultural Health Authority‘. The organizations mandate gives it the authority to ban any food product sold in Belize, including store bought imported products that may pose a health risk to people in Belize.

BAHA is the equivalent in function to the FDA in the United States.

G.O.B Settles Law Suite in U.S Courts with Glenn Godfrey

THE REPORTER: News Staff, - 5.27pm Friday, November 23, 2018

The Government of Belize has agreed to settle its ongoing legal battle in the US Courts with Glenn Godfrey’s GDG Acquisitions LLC, for Bze. $5 million at the House meeting this morning.

Godfrey was seeking US$22 million for telecommunications equipment leased under the Said Musa Administration of the People’s United Party. GOB has until December 14th to make the payment.

