November 23
18:07 2018
BAHA  ISSUES BAN ON ALL  Jennie-O products IN BELIZE

THE REPORTER: News Staff, - 5.30pm. Friday, November 23, 2018

BAHA has issued an immediate ban on all Jennie-O products containing turkey meat following reports in the United States of its possible link to Salmonella outbreak. BAHA will update on any progress, as investigations continue.

BAHA is Belize’s food safety authority and is headquarter’d in Belize City.  The acronym BAHA means ‘Belize Agricultural Health Authority‘. The organizations mandate gives it the authority to ban any food product sold in Belize, including store bought imported products that may pose a health risk to people in Belize.

BAHA is the equivalent in function to the FDA in the United States.

G.O.B Settles Law Suite in U.S Courts with Glenn Godfrey

THE REPORTER: News Staff, - 5.27pm Friday, November 23, 2018

The Government of Belize has agreed to settle its ongoing legal battle in the US Courts with Glenn Godfrey’s GDG Acquisitions LLC, for Bze. $5 million at the House meeting this morning.

Godfrey was seeking US$22 million for telecommunications equipment leased under the Said Musa Administration of the People’s United Party. GOB has until December 14th to make the payment.

