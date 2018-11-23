THE REPORTER: News Staff, - Nov. 23rd. 2018

A man and his puppy were tragically knocked down and killed while attempting to bypass congested traffic which was backed up on the Hummingbird Highway on Wednesday evening.

Just after 5:10 p.m. on November 21st, the motionless body of Guatemalan national Edwin Najarro Valdez, 32, and his small puppy lay a couple feet apart on the pavement while the smashed bicycle that they were travelling on lay not too far away.

On Thursday, Police responded to the scene of the accident just outside of Belmopan near the roundabout in front of the National Bank. They discovered that the deceased was riding his bicycle in a northerly direction heading toward his Camalote home when he attempted to cross to the other side of the highway and was hit by a black and white Dodge pickup truck that was travelling in the opposite direction.

ASP Joseph Myvett explained to the media that only one side of the highway was backed up with traffic as construction works were being carried out on the Roaring Creek Bridge. “The pickup was seen on the right hand side of the highway which was southbound while a little bit in front of the vehicle a Hispanic male was seen on the road with apparent head and body injuries. The driver of the pickup was Joseph Penner, 20, of Agua Viva.”

Police say that Penner is in Police custody pending investigation. He was the one who called Police to report the accident and remained on the scene until the ambulance arrived.

One witness who claims to have seen the accident says that she was very traumatized by such a quick turn of events as she had just passed Valdez and his puppy sitting outside a nearby Chinese store.

