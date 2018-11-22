THE REPORTER: News Staff, -

A directive expected to be handed down by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions will determine whether murder or manslaughter charges will be brought against the father, mother and sister Keidi Ramirez, 26, a resident of San Juan in the Stann Creek district.

Currently Ramirez’s mother, a 46-year-old Honduran woman, her 50-year-old husband and their 23-year-old daughter remain in custody at the Independence Police Station pending charges.

Just after 8:20 p.m. on November 20th, Police say that they visited the Independence Polyclinic where they positively identified Ramirez’s lifeless body. Doctors there had just declared her dead and showed Police signs of injuries on the victim’s hands, feet and neck.

Police then proceeded to the victim’s home in San Juan Village where they extracted caution statements from Ramirez’s family members.

“The investigation has shown that she was at home with other family members on the said date when they were socializing, which eventually ended up in a dispute. As a result she was restrained by those who she was socializing with and at some point she was seen to be unresponsive and as a result she was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead,” reported ACP Joseph Myvett, Head of the National Crimes Investigation Branch.

While Police say that they will not disclose the nature of the family dispute which turned fatal, sources claim that Ramirez’s family had accused her of being unfaithful to her 74-year-old boyfriend. The family allegedly threatened to expose Ramirez’s behavior to her significant other, and that triggered a violent argument.

Police say that the family claims that Ramirez was throwing a violent fit and they had to restrain her by tying her down on her bed.

Sources who lived near the residence say that the family is well-known for their disorderly behavior – “When they drink they get wild. Something like this already happened like two years ago. Keidi was drinking and she got into a fight with her sister – the same one that is detained and her mother got involved and beat her bad.”

The deceased leaves behind a six-year-old son.

