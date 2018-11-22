Reporter.bz – Belize News

LOVE AND TRAGEDY IN PG, – POLICE MUST VERIFY WHAT REALLY HAPPENED ?

November 22
06:25 2018
THE REPORTER: News Staff, –

Police are conducting an investigation into the violent deaths of PC Steven Ferguson and Josephine Hamilton.

According to reports they were called out to the couple’s home in PG where they found Hamilton dead from several gunshot injuries in the head, and Ferguson nearby with one gunshot injury in his head.

They also found one 9mm gun nearby. While there is speculation it is a murder/suicide, Police are referring to it as a death investigation pending post-mortem examinations.

