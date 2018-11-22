THE REPORTER: News Staff, -

For the first time in 2018, the price per gallon of Regular Gasoline has fallen below $10.

The Belize Bureau of Standards announced that as of November 23, the Belize City pump price for Regular gas would go down from $10.63 to $9.95. Belizeans will recall that Regular fuel started 2018 at $10.13 and had steadily climbed. The BBS reminds that prices are slightly higher at certain gas stations outside of the Belize district due to shipping cost recovery.

Unfortunately, the price change announcement also came with increases to both Premium and Diesel fuels. Premium went up by one cent from $11.49 to $11.50, as did Diesel which went up from $11.15 $11.16. The latest adjustment represents the 25th time the price of fuel has changed for this year.

The price per gallon of fuel had remained constant for 22 days, following the last price change on October 31. Data from the Statistical Institute of Belize released late October, listed the high cost of fuel as one of the major drivers for elevated consumer prices during the month of September.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .