Reporter.bz – Belize News

 Breaking News
  

REPORTS OF A RESCUE AT ‘Actun Tunichil Muknal’ CAVE NEAR TEAKETTLE

REPORTS OF A RESCUE AT ‘Actun Tunichil Muknal’ CAVE NEAR TEAKETTLE
November 21
09:12 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

THE REPORTER: News Staff, –

The Reporter is investigating reliable reports that tourists had to be rescued from the Actun Tunichil Muknal (ATM) caves in Teakettle following a flash flood on Tuesday evening.

Details are sketchy and there is no official confirmation yet, but indications are that rescue teams were at the caves until dawn this morning getting the tourists out safe. We have been able to confirm that the Cave network is closed to tours today. We’ll keep following this story.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Share

search bar

ADVERTISE

Myo’on Dental Clinic #40 Eve Street

ADVERTISE

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

ADVERTISE

SUBSCRIBE TO NEWS BY EMAIL

LATEST SPORTS NEWS PHOTOS & VIDEOS

ADVERTISEMENT

FITNESS

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Developed by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.