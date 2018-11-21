THE REPORTER: News Staff, –

The Reporter is investigating reliable reports that tourists had to be rescued from the Actun Tunichil Muknal (ATM) caves in Teakettle following a flash flood on Tuesday evening.

Details are sketchy and there is no official confirmation yet, but indications are that rescue teams were at the caves until dawn this morning getting the tourists out safe. We have been able to confirm that the Cave network is closed to tours today. We’ll keep following this story.

