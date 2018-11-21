Reporter.bz – Belize News

POLICE INVESTIGATING APPARENT HOMICIDE IN INDEPENDENCE VILLAGE

November 21
10:10 2018
THE REPORTER: News Staff, –

Police in Independence are investigating what appears to be the murder of a woman identified as Keidi Ramirez, 26, a resident of San Juan Village. According to reports, last night Ramirez was found unresponsive, lying in her bed at home by her sister and was rushed to the Independence Polyclinic.

When Police were called to the Polyclinic they observed signs of injuries to her neck, hands and feet. Based on reports that Ramirez was involved in a violent domestic relationship, Police are questioning her husband pending the determination of a post-mortem examination.

