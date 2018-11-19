Reporter.bz – Belize News

Two Persons Missing after Vehicle Slips off Flooded Culvert

November 19
21:25 2018
Marion Ali, Assistant Editor 

Two persons are missing and another was rescued after a vehicle slipped off a flooded culvert in Buena Vista Village, Cayo.

The incident happened earlier this evening when the three Americans attempted to cross the flooded road, and the culvert apparently collapsed with them.

The rescued person, Jack Moore, is said to be unconscious.

(Picture: Rescue efforts underway to retrieve two missing persons who slipped off flooded culvert in Buena Vista, Cayo)

