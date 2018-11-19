THE REPORTER: Marion Ali, Assistant Editor

A man was murdered in Belmopan early this afternoon.

Police say they were summoned to #1 Panama Street in the Salvapan Area of Belmopan around 12:40 this morning where they found an orange Dodge Neon car parked on the street side. On the driver’s side of the car police found Jermain Michael Sanker, 23, with a gun shot wound to the left side of face.

Police say their initial information determined that Sanker, originally from the Corozal Distric, was sitting in the parked vehicle when a clear-complexioned man dressed in a blue shirt shot him and fled in nearby bushes.

Sankar was pronounced dead on arrival at the Western Regional Hospital and police are investigating the murder.

