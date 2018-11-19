THE REPORTER: Marion Ali, Assistant Editor, -

A barber was shot dead on Sunday night in Belize City. He is Eric Staine, 21.

The incident happened around 10:30pm, at the corner of Krooman Road and the George Price Highway. Police say they found Staine critically wounded with multiple gunshot wounds over his body. They transported Staine to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Residents have reported seeing a silver SUV and a motorcycle speeding off from the area moments after the gunshots rang out.

Police have no one detained so far.

