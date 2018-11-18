THE REPORTER: Marion Ali, Assistnt Editor, -

Residents on the south side of Belize City will soon have their own stylish family-friendly park, after ground was broken for the facility on Ring Road off Western Avenue on Thursday.

Mayor Bernard Wagner told the media that the City Council wanted the southside residents to have a park that is as scenic and that has amenities comparable to the BTL Park on the northside.

The park will consist of barbecue stands and seating for families to have picnics and programs. The area, Wagner said, was designated by previous Councils with the same concept, but it never materialized. “We felt that it was important for the residents of this area to have a facility that they could call their home,” Wagner said. “Many of these people traverse to the BTL Park on the northside for recreation. Having a park such as this in their immediate area certainly will improve their quality of life,” he added.

The park will also have open green spaces around to keep a natural ambiance as well. It’s contract has not yet been assigned, since the Council is still planning the layout of the facility.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .