ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENT LEADS TO ARREST AND CHARGES

THE REPORTER: News Staff, - 9.35am Saturday Nov. 17th

Police have arrested and charged Gregorio Choc, 47, in connection with a traffic accident on the Southern Highway on Monday night which claimed the life of Francisco Sis, 57, a farmer of San Marcus Village, Toledo.

Choc faces charges of Manslaughter by Negligence, Causing Death by Careless Conduct and Driving without Due Care and Attention.

Francisco Sis was knocked down by a pickup truck allegedly driven by Choc.

A B.D.F SOLDIER DIED IN AN ACCIDENT LAST NIGHT

THE REPORTER: News Staff, - 9.10am Saturday Nov. 17th

Police say that the fatal traffic accident in Toledo last night claimed the life of a BDF soldier.

Police say that sometime around 7:15 last night Estevan Caliz, 61, a businessman of Big Falls Village, Toledo was driving a red Ford Ranger pick-up truck on the Southern Highway and.that upon reaching between miles 90 and 91 in the dump area, he collided head on with a black and grey Lifan motor cycle. The cycle was driven by Ruben Orlando Sho, 27, a Belize Defence Force soldier of Water Supply Area, Punta Gorda Town. Sho sustained severe facial and body injuries, including an amputated left foot from the knee downwards. He died at the scene.

Caliz is in police custody pending investigations.

