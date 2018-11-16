THE REPORTER: News Staff, -

Since word of the sale of the Hilltop PSU headquarters to Chinese businessman Xin Ni started circulating, a lot of people have been hoping for a word with, or at least sight of this new Belmopan landowner. But that has proved a tad bit difficult, since Xin Ni is nowhere to be found.

The address listed as the home of Simplex Company Limited, the entity which now owns the Hilltop and which was registered just one day before the transfer, is #38 Santa Rita Layout, Corozal Town. But as the Reporter found out this week, Xin Ni has never lived there, and nobody there has ever heard of Simplex Company Limited.

In what has to be supreme irony, #38 Santa Rita Layout is the home of Justice of the Peace Amilcar Cal, who works with the Belize Police Department and is also the Vice President of the Corozal Branch of the PSU. He says he and his family have been living at that address since their house was built in 2001!

Cal told the Reporter tonight that “we have been trying to find another #38 and we can’t find any, so we just want it to be clarified. Maybe it was an error, but my house is known as #38 Santa Rita Layout.”

Cal expressed further concern for the safety of his family because he does not want anyone to link his address or his family with having the kind of money that was involved in the sale of the land. “I nuh want nobody come da this house and come rob.”

Cal said that when the sale made news, he and others as part of the PSU started to investigate the transaction, since it involved the Union to which he is an elected official, but when the address emerged and he saw it reflected his home address, then it became a matter of personal concern, particularly when he received a call from someone inquiring if his family had sold their home.

Cal said if the address given in the transfer certificate is an error, he would like the clarification be made as soon as possible.

And there are other points of concern surrounding Simplex and the elusive Xin Ni, including the speed of the transaction and certainly its secrecy. There is no indication that the land was ever publicly offered for sale by the Council, which raises the question of how Xin Ni, whoever he is, knew that it was, and was able to approach the Council with an offer that was readily accepted.

The Mayor of Belmopan, Khalid Belisle, in an interview with News 5 on Wednesday, said that Simplex was created to carry out a new project with the land.

“As opposed to continuing this new project that they plan to, propose to embark on under their previous umbrella, they wanted something fresh and new so that it could be kind of separate and aside from their other interests and that’s my understanding of why it was that the new company was created,” Belisle explained.

Belisle said that Simplex offered the Council $400,000 and they accepted the offer.

The documents show that the company was registered on October 9, 2018 and the land transfer was made out in its name the next day, on November 10. Those in the know say that Simplex would not have been able to open an account without being registered, and certainly would not have been able to cut a $400,000 check from its account one day after being registered.

The PSU has vowed that they will get to the bottom of what many feel is a shady transaction, and at least where that is concerned, there are a lot of people desperately seeking Chinese businessman Xin Ni right about now.

