R.T.A IN TOLEDO ? – MYSTERY VEHICLE, HAS NO KNOWN RECORDS
November 16
13:00 2018
THE REPORTER: News Staff, -
Police are investigating the circumstances of a traffic accident this morning in the Toledo District involving a car that displayed no form of documentation. The green Isuzu four-door car was found overturned in a ditch near Roots Rock nightspot in Cattle Landing Village with the driver door opened but no one inside.
Police sources tell this media house that the vehicle had no license plates, nor insurance and license information. We’ve also been informed that no one has sought medical attention at any hospital so far for injuries consistent with a traffic accident.
