Reporter.bz – Belize News

 Breaking News
  

R.T.A IN TOLEDO ? – MYSTERY VEHICLE, HAS NO KNOWN RECORDS

R.T.A IN TOLEDO ? – MYSTERY VEHICLE, HAS NO KNOWN RECORDS
November 16
13:00 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends 
THE REPORTER: News Staff, -

Police are investigating the circumstances of a traffic accident this morning in the Toledo District involving a car that displayed no form of documentation. The green Isuzu four-door car was found overturned in a ditch near Roots Rock nightspot in Cattle Landing Village with the driver door opened but no one inside.

Police sources tell this media house that the vehicle had no license plates, nor insurance and license information. We’ve also been informed that no one has sought medical attention at any hospital so far for injuries consistent with a traffic accident.

BREAKING NEWS     TOP STORIES Comment & Like Us On FACEBOOK

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Share

search bar

ADVERTISE

Myo’on Dental Clinic #40 Eve Street

ADVERTISE

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

ADVERTISE

SUBSCRIBE TO NEWS BY EMAIL

LATEST SPORTS NEWS PHOTOS & VIDEOS

ADVERTISEMENT

FITNESS

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Developed by: Csygen Interactive

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.