THE REPORTER: News Staff, -

Eli Lopez, 43, and Milton Maza, 32, were sentenced just now by Justice Colin Williams to 35 years imprisonment for the murders of husband and wife, Attorney Richard Stuart and Maria Stuart. The Stuarts were brutally stabbed to death at their home in 2010.

The full story will follow later today, right here on www.reporter.bz

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .