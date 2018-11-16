THE REPORTER: News Staff, -

This week the Belize Police Department destroyed some 15 bales of cocaine, with an estimated value of over US$6M that they found in an abandoned vehicle on the Coastal Road.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Chester Williams, explained that Police found the drugs on November 1 but had to go through a series of procedures including conducting laboratory testing to confirm that the substance was, in fact, drugs and then obtain a court order to have those drugs destroyed.

Williams said that the Magistrate’s Court granted the order and on Wednesday the Department went to a location in the Cayo district to have the drugs destroyed. A team of Police Officers conducted field tests on the 440 parcels, a total of 479.15 kilograms (1056.34 pounds), to confirm that they contained cocaine and then threw them into a bonfire. As a part of the procedure, a Magistrate and a Justice of the Peace had to be present to witness the destruction of the drugs. Police also allowed a member of the media to be an official witness to the exercise.

Police have confirmed that the Toyota Prado the drugs were found in is registered to a Belizean, but have not disclosed to whom it is registered. After analyzing the increase in illegal activity along the Coastal Road, Williams said that Police will increase its presence in the area.

While Police managed to destroy the drugs, the Department had not been able to charge anyone in relation to the bust. Police detained some 12 persons, primarily Guatemalans and one Belizean, based on intelligence that the Department gathered; however, they could not establish a link between the men detained and the drugs themselves.

Authorities charged the majority of the Guatemalans with Immigration offences, while two of them, Franco Carias and Mario Rodolfo Lopez Moreira, pleaded guilty to firearm offences for guns and ammunition police found when they arrested them. Magistrate Emmerson Banner fined Carias $65,545, and fined Moreira $35,025. Both men were required to pay the fine on November 8 or face over 10 years in prison. Reports are that they managed to pay their fines. Meanwhile the Court granted removal orders for all detained, and authorities were required to get them out of Belize “within a reasonable time.”