As global cancer rate projections continue to climb the use of the term “Cancer Warrior” climbs along with it. All over the world cancer warriors are battling cancer, many of them losing the battle and their lives in the process. But some, even if just a few, manage to win that fight and the cancer goes into remission.

Aldane Moro, 12-year old student and goal keeper for his Under 13 football team in Roaring Creek, has joined the ranks of those warriors who have beaten their cancer. This week the non-profit organization 1000 Smiles for Cleyon, an organization which primarily deals with juvenile cancer patients, announced that Moro has sounded the bell of victory after a five year battle with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (Hodgkin’s Disease).

Hodgkin’s disease is a cancer of a portion of the immune system known as the lymph system, which helps rid the body of toxins and other unwanted materials. The exact cause of Hodgkin’s is unknown but the symptoms include swelling of the lymph nodes in the neck, armpits, or groin, fever and chills, night sweats, weight loss, loss of appetite and itchy skin.

Michelle Rudon, founder of 1000 Smiles for Cleyon, told the Reporter that Moro’s victory is one for his family and for all cancer warriors his age, following his diagnosis at age seven. Rudon explained that the organization has four children registered that receive support, and recalls how Moro managed to remain positive despite his illness and the physical toll the treatment took on his body.

Rudon committed to continued support of all the children registered so they can join Moro and share his victory, but noted that the organization needs support.

“It’s tough. We have businesses that give the little that they can and we appreciate that, but the reality is that we need more help. We want to do more and we can, if we get the support,” Rudon said.

Rudon founded the organization, which is run entirely by volunteers, back in 2013. The organization got its name from the first sponsored child, Cleyon Marage, an Acute Myeloid Leukemia patient. Since then it has branched out providing assistance to children with varying needs from a meal to start their school day, to school supplies. Persons wishing to donate to the foundation’s work can make deposits at Scotiabank account number 8736124.

