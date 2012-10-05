Three charged for gas station robbery in San Pedro

By Benjamin Flowers

Police have formally arrested and charged three men in connection with the Saturday night robbery at Caribena Fuels Gas Station in San Pedro.

Police charged Zimmer Joel Perez, Arrie Kareem Gentle and Jair Vincent Brown jointly for (2) counts of Robbery. Police also charged Perez charged for wounding.

The men went to Caribena Fuels located at the corner of Blake Street and Sea Grape Drive, San Pedro Town, around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday night and held up the pump attendantsAdolfo Victor Gongora and Jonathan Reyes, at knifepoint.

One of the assailants grabbed Gongora from behind and put the knife to his throat, then stole his waist bag containing his days sales, while the others took the bag from Reyes. They escaped with a combined $1900.