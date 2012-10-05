Taximan charged with hit and run

By Benjamin Flowers

Police have arrested and charged Camalote taximan Earl Wright, 46, for a fatal hit and run that happened on the George Price Highway between miles 45 and 46 on Friday night.

Police charged Wright with Manslaughter by Negligence, causing death by careless conduct, failure to stop and render aid, and drove motor vehicle without due care and attention in connection with the death of 30-year+old Belmopan resident Sylvia Zavala.

Police reported that they found dead on the road side on Friday around 7:30 p.m. having sustained multiple body injuries.

Investigations revealed that she was heading from Cottontree Village to Belmopan on a motorcycle when Wright allegedly hit her causing her to be flung from the motorcycle.

