Protests staged after accused child rapist charged

By Michelle Sutherland

Protests were staged all over the country last night including Belize city, Orange Walk and Roaring creek following the arrest of the man accused of an unthinkable crime against his step-daughter.

In Belize city, protesters gathered in front of the Queen street police station to condemn the rape of a 17-month-old baby girl. Late on Friday, police charged the stepfather with ‘dangerous harm’.

The suspect, whose name has been withheld to protect the victim’s identity, is pending several other charges while police await directives from the Director of Public Prosecution. Other charges are expected to be brought against him early next week in the Belize City Magistrate Court.

The incident reportedly happened in Maskall village sometime on Wednesday. The savage act has left the infant in a critical condition at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH) where she is reportedly unresponsive and brain dead. The child remains on life support until the parents decide to take her off life-support.

A Walk for Justice has been planned for tomorrow at 9:00 a.m at the Belcan Bridge and culminating at the Battle Field Park.

Event organizer, Stacey Johnson, made a plea to all mothers and fathers to show their support and partake in the march, which she says calls for proper justice on behalf of the young victim as well as other defenseless children who have been sexually assaulted.

Johnsons says that she is also calling on the government and other ministries to do more in support of underprivileged children and single mothers.

Geovanni Brackett one of the participants of the protest says that the latest incident also highlight the need for a sex offenders list so perpetrators who are found guilty of sex crimes can be recognized and for the introduction of stiffer penalties for sexual offenses and domestic violence.