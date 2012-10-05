One man is dead after a shooting outside Blue Angel Night Club in San Ignacio

By Benjamin Flowers

Police say they responded to a 911 call around 12:45 a.m. and headed to the club to find Kyne Gentle of Esperanza Village, lying dead on the stairs of the establishment with two gunshot wounds, one to the head and another to the stomach.

Reports are that Gentle was on the stairs when a line gunman walked up to him, fired the shots, then got into an SUV and drove off. Police say they are looking for one person in connection with the incident.