By Benjamin Flowers

A 40-year-old market vendor is dead this morning and another injured after a shooting that happened at the Michael Finnegan MArket in Belize City.

Michelle Aguilar was at her stall in the market when a gunman approached an opened fire, hitting her in the chest and hitting 30-year-old Nelson Lopez in the left thigh. Anderson died in route to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital, while Aguilar remains there in critical condition undergoing treatment.