Mexican government provides 25 scholarships

By Michelle Sutherland

The Mexican Government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Belize’s Ministry of Education (MOE) yesterday to facilitate the distribution of 25 half-scholarships for low income students attending evening classes at the Escuela Technica Secundaria Mexico in Corozal.

The agreement was signed under the Mexican Agency for International Cooperation and Development

(AMEXCID), by their Executive Director, Agustin Garcia Lopez and CEO of the MOE, Deborah Domingo, at the Marion Jones Sporting Complex.

In his address to the gathering of scholarship recipients and other invited guests, Lopez explained that for over 21 years the government of Mexico has continued to strengthen educational opportunities for children through Latin America by means of its well known scholarship program of which Belize has been a part of since 1996. The program has experienced remarkable success and has expanded into 147 schools across 17 regions.

Lopez added that the government of Mexico has recognized the excellent work done by the school’s administration in the past years for the benefit of the Corozal community through various incentive which seek to improve upon the academic excellence of its students as well as through building a better relationship between both countries.

According to the school principal, Carlos Castillo, in 1983 the government of Mexico donated one of the greatest gifts ever to the Corozal community in the form of the new school. During that year, the school took in its first enrollment of 68 students and five teachers; fast-forward to 2017 and the school boasts an enrollment of 770 students and 44 faculty members, as well as two top CXC scores through the Caribbean in areas of Agriculture and Vo-tech.

In her remarks, CEO Domingo expressed her gratitude to the government and people of Mexico for what she called a gesture of friendship and investment in Belize’s youth.