Deadly domestic disputes out west

By Benjamin Flowers

There are reports coming from the the Cayo district of two separate domestic disputes involving police officers that have ended in violence.

The first reportedly occurred in San Ignacio where a woman police constable (WPC) allegedly stabbed her husband leaving him in a critical condition at the Western Regional Hospital.

The second reportedly happened this morning in Mahogany Heights where the wife of a police corpral took his firearm and shot at him. The wife reportedly missed and caught their 12-year-old son in the leg.

More info as these stories develop.