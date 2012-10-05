Belize City couple held hostage during home invasion

By Michelle Sutherland

Belize City police are investigating a home invasion which occurred at a Belize City residence in the wee hours of Friday morning. During the incident, a couple was held hostage and tied up inside their home while thieves made off with over $8,000 worth of valuables.

Steve Miguel Castillo reported to police that around 5:50 a.m. on March 2nd, he was returning home and while entering his home, he was met by a gunman at the door. He then realized there were two other men inside the house. Castillo was also hit to his head with a gun.

Castillo was taken to another room and tied up, while his girlfriend, Angie Mejia, had already been tied up and was being held in another part of the house. The thieves then ransacked the home and left.

Police are investigating.