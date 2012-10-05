Belize city car dealer shot to head

By Michelle Sutherland

A Belize City car dealer was shot to his forehead after 4:00 a.m. on Saturday and is recovering from his injuries.

Raymond Wayne Davis, 49, reported to police that while sitting with a woman inside his parked car on York Street, he was approached by two men who fired several shots in their direction.

One of the bullets hit Davis to his forehead. He was transported to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital for treatment where he is in a stable condition. Police are seeking the two suspects for questioning.