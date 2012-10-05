War of the press releases: Ministry and BNTU still can’t agree 

By Benjamin Flowers, Staff Reporter

The Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Belize National Teachers Union (BNTU), have sent out conflicting press releases regarding the resumption of classes in 2017.

The MOE issued a release this week, “reminding” parents, guardians, and students that classes will resume on Tuesday, January 3. The Ministry said that the opening date has been approved by the Chief Education Officer, in accordance with the Education Rules 2000.

The Ministry reiterated its position that the January 3 reopening date is to make up for time that students lost during the 11-day strike held in October.

“Furthermore the Government of Belize is committed to providing a bonus, to teachers who were at school during the industrial action, but are now requested to give this time,” the MOE said.

The BNTU however, maintains that teachers should report to work on January 9. In a release issued this week, the BNTU reminded teachers that the Education Rules affords them three week’s Christmas vacation. The BNTU encouraged its members to enjoy their vacation.

‘The BNTU also states categorically that we are becoming concerned and tired of managements who believe that our teachers are “PAWNS,”’ the BNTU said.

The Union went on to say that teachers have always expressed their willingness to make up the lost time, and demanded that school managements to include them in the discussions which seek to coin a formula for the makeup time.

This round of press releases marks the second week both parties have issued conflicting releases.

Earlier in December, the school managers issued a statement supporting the Ministry, in its formula for six make-up days: four from the Christmas, and two from the Easter vacation.