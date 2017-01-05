US Coalition asks Obama to draft policies to assist Caribbean immigrants

By Marion Ali, Assistant Editor

Cities for Action, a coalition of more than 100 mayors and county executives from across the United States, is asking

US President Barack Obama to draft policies to assist Caribbean immigrants before he leaves office this month.

The group is asking Obama to commit to further protection for Caribbean and other immigrants in their communities.

In a letter to Obama, the group recommended that his administration strengthen support for young immigrants with Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) by accepting early DACA renewal applications.

The program allows children who are brought to the US illegally to remain in the country without threat of deportation and also to work legally.

“As local government leaders throughout the country, we know that immigrants make our communities stronger economically, culturally and socially,” the leaders said.

“For this reason, we have enthusiastically embraced the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, expressed repeated support for and defence of your 2014 executive actions on immigration, and worked closely with your administration to promote citizenship and the economic, social, and civic integration of immigrants.”

The leaders also asked the US president to commit to “timely processing” by the United States Customs and Immigration Services (USCIS) for initial and renewal DACA applications, and to implement additional privacy protections for DACA holders “to reassure recipients that they will not be punished as a result of coming out of the shadows.

Obama leaves office on January 20.