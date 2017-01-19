Trump sworn in as 45th US President

By Benjamin Flowers, Staff Reporter

Today, Donald John Trump, swore in as the 45th President of the United States of America.

Trump and his president Michael Pence, swore in at the US Capital City, Washington DC. In his inaugural speech, Trump maintained the positions on trade that he had campaigned on.

“From this day forward it’s going to be only America first,” Trump said. “Every decision on trade, on taxes, on immigration, on foreign affairs, will be made to benefit American workers, and American families.”

Trump, aged 70, is the oldest president elected in the US. He succeeds 44th president, Barak Obama. Trump, the Republican Party nominee, beat out Democratic party nominee, former First Lady and former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, Libertarian Party nominee Gary Johnson, and Green Party nominee Jill Stein, in the November 8th, 2016 Presidential Election.

Trump’s victory in the election caused great controversy because his major opponent, Clinton, beat him by over a million votes; however, he managed to secure over 270 electoral votes, which is the requirement under the US electoral system.

Many Americans were displeased with the result to the point where they held a protest against Trump’s inauguration, on Thursday night. Riots broke out in the States of New York, California, and Washington, just moments after Trump was sworn in.

The election of a United States president is always a concern for Belize, because of the level of trade the country conducts with the US and the amount for grant aid that comes from the US each year. From January to November last Year, the US imported over $199 million worth of Belizean goods, making it the largest importer of Belizean exports. Belize also receives hundreds of thousands of dollars in equipment and other aid through the Central American Regional Security Initiative (CARSI), done by the US State Department.