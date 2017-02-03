San Pedro community activist murdered at home

By Marion Ali, Assistant Editor

Police have detained two suspects and continue to follow two leads into the stabbing murder of Jose Felix Ayuso, 44, a popular hairstylist, community activist and AIDS advocate in San Pedro.

Ayuso was discovered on his bed on the upper flat of a house in the San Juan area of the island with more than 30 stab wound on his face, throat and upper part of his body. Police say he was discovered on Thursday night, more than a day after he was last seen alive.

Neighbours reported they heard a fight coming from Ayuso’s bedroom, but thought nothing of it because that was no strange occurrence.

Police discovered a bloody scene, no murder weapon, but the bedroom door was left ajar. They also have not established a motive for the killing.

Ayuso was the president of the San Pedro AIDS Commission, the founder of San Pedro’s most popular carnival group and the owner of Joe’s Hair Salon.