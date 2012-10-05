Salvation Army distributes Christmas hampers to needy

By Marion Ali, Assistant Editor

More than 800 needy families will have a meal to eat over the Christmas holidays, through the decades-old effort by the Salvation Army, to distribute food hampers at Christmastime.

The Christian movement started to distribute the hampers on Thursday to communities all over the Belize and Cayo districts, particularly those affected by Hurricane Earl in August.

Major Joliker Leandre, commander of the Salvation Army, told the Reporter on Thursday that while the church had intended to raise $100,000 for the yearly effort, it has been slower than anticipated. The final figure of how much was actually realised, however, will not be known until the end of January, when the church wraps up its project.

Leandre added that the monies raised is used to feed the hungry and spread Christmas cheer at this time, as well as to distribute food hampers each month to 80 permanent families who need it.

The business community has played a major part in the effort, Joliker remarked, expressing gratitude to them for participating.

This year, the Salvation Army had four outlets strategically placed across Belize City to as part of its Christmas Kettle Appeal.