Resident of Iguana Street Extension slain in his yard

By Marion Ali, Assistant Editor

Police are trying to solve the murder of

Mark Jones, 29, a resident of Iguana Street Extension, Belize City, who was gunned down sometime after 8:00 Thursday night.

Jones had just returned to his house with his girlfriend, and was walking in his yard when someone who was hiding in the vicinity opened fire on him, fatally wounding him. Jones died a short while later at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital.

Police do not link Jones’ murder to that of 15 year-old Jaheem Mahler’s, or another shooting in which another youth’s house was shot up the week before. Jones’ relatives have vehemently denied that he was involved in those incidents, since they say he was elsewhere when those shootings occurred.