Police look for clues in murder of elderly man

By Marion Ali, Assistant Editor

Belize City police are searching for clues in the vicious murder of Salvador Marquez, 62, whose corpse was found with huge chop wounds across the face, head and left arm on Friday evening.

The Salvadoran man left his house in the Gungulung area of Lake Independence in Belize City to go fishing in a remote area 1 1/2 mile away at the seashore at mile three off the George Price Highway earlier in the day and when he did not return home in the afternoon as he normally did, his family went looking for him. They discovered his body hidden under some mangroves in the area, with Marquez still clutching his fishing net. His icebox and bicycle lay nearby. His machete that he took was missing.

Marquez, who moved to Belize from Salvador for years ago, had been robbed in the area of his catch before, but this time all the fish he had caught were still at the crime scene.