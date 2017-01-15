PM Barrow explains why he won’t pay arbitration awards to Ashcroft Alliance

By Marion Ali, Assistant Editor

Prime Minister Dean Barrow has explained that his government will not honor a US Court’s decision to pay the Ashcroft Alliance US $50 Million for several reasons.

At Friday’s House meeting, Barrow said the ruling was in favour of the People’s United Party’s illegal Accommodation Agreement, with the Ashcroft Alliance, which the highest Court over Belize’s jurisdiction – the Caribbeam Court of Justice (CCJ) has already ruled.

“The BSDL award is in consequence of this government’s refusal to honor the Accommodation Agreement – an Accommodation Agreement that without a doubt, Madam Speaker, was utterly and outrageously illegal. BCB holdings, same thing, Barrow explained.

“That one, they had the nerve after they got the award – the Ashcroft concern – to bring to Belize for enforcement and that was the one that ended up at the Caribbean Court of Justice. That was the one that caused the Caribbean Court of Justice to talk about malignant tumors, and that was the one that caused the Caribbean Court of Justice to say it doesn’t matter what the reasoning of the arbitration tribunal was; to enforce that award would be repugnant to the public policy, not only of this country and the region, but internationally.”

Barrow went on to explain that his government has no intention to pay the award to BCB Holdings because it impugns the ruling and legitimacy of the CCJ.

“They have put the Caribbean Court of Justice in an impossible position. …The US Courts are saying we don’t care what the Caribbean Court of Justice has ruled. We will in effect disrespect the Caribbean Court of Justice. That is what these people have caused.

“Since they [the American Court] have done so (made the ruling), I am sorry Madam Speaker, I must be clear that it will take wild horses. Let me not get into the rhetoric. I am not prepared to pay those two awards,” Barrow said.

Moreover, the PM stated Belize has no foreign assets to forfeit in light of the ruling and he would view any further litigation towards this end as “… an act of economic war. All options thereafter will be on the table.”

Barrow pointed out that Ashcroft has majority shareholdings in the Smart/speednet and that the Government has never tried to undermine their business.

Leader of the Opposition, John Briceno has criticized Barrow for the debts that Belize has in litigation fees and he blames it in Barrow’s “foolish, wrong, and rash decisions.”

“We have gone through three elections. He has to ‘man up’ and accept that he has made some terrible decisions that now is costing this country, the Belizean people hundreds of millions of dollars.”

Briceno also said that were he the Prime Minister, he would not pay the money either.

Briceno, whose family is in partnership with Lord Michael Ashcroft in the Smart/Speednet company, said he gives nationalism high regard and that whatever dealings his family has with Ashcroft is between. He promised that if his party forms the next government, his decisions will always be in the best interest of Belizeans.