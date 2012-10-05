Mexican Embassy takes Cayo kids on field trip

By Benjamin Flowers

As a reward for good academic progress, His Excellency Carlos Quesnel Melendez, Mexican Ambassador to Belize, treated a group of students from the Cayo district to an education trip to Mexico.

Students from both Our Lady of Guadalupe Roman Catholic High School in the City of Belmopan and St. Joseph Roman Catholic School in Cotton Tree Village, Cayo district were beneficiaries of a Free Educational Trip to the Planetario Yook’ol Kaab, Zoo (Zoologico Payo Obispo) and the Museum of Mayan Culture in Chetumal, Quintana Roo, Mexico.

This event was in collaboration with ADO who provided two of their own buses to transport the students. H.E. Melendez, Mexican said that the trip was to award the students for their hard work and commitment to education and improving themselves.

The embassy said that the collaboration with educational institutions in Belize such as Our Lady of Guadalupe High School will expose students to further insight on scholarship opportunities at National University of Mexico as well as CONALEP (Colegio NAcionaL de Educación Profesional Técnica) is the largest technical education system which serves low-income students at the upper-secondary school level in Mexico.

