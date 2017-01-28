Man still missing after almost a year

By Michelle Sutherland, Staff Reporter

There has been no word on a Belizean national of Silk Grass village who was reported missing over eight months ago.

Forty-one year-old Saul Castillo was last seen alive in May of 2016 in Silk Grass village. His wife Ulana Dican, reported to police that she has not seen him since then and is asking the public’s assistance in helping to find her husband.

Castillo is described as being of Belizean nationality, about five feet, ten inches tall, and weighs approximately 138 pounds with a low haircut and brown eyes.

If anyone knows of the whereabouts of Castillo they are urged to call the nearest police station.